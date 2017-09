Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lifewatch AG :

* Acquisition of Flexlife Health Inc., an INR monitoring company co-founded by the Cleveland clinic

* Parties have agreed to keep terms of transaction confidential

* Expects to commence activities already in December 2015 with a full launch in U.S. at beginning of 2016