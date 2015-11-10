BRIEF-Viscom 9-month revenue up at EUR 47.5 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Viscom AG :

* Continues on growth path in the third quarter - management confirms forecast for the 2015 financial year

* 9-month revenue: 47.476 million euros ($50.99 million) (previous year: 41.767 million euros, up 13.7 pct)

* 9-month EBIT: 5.288 million euros (previous year: 5.140 million euros, up 2.9 pct)

* 9-month net profit declined from 3.945 million euros in previous year’s period to 3.201 million euros

* Affirms its forecast for 2015 financial year of revenue of between 62 million and 67 million euros with an EBIT-margin of 13 pct to 15 pct