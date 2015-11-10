FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Land Securities H1 adjusted NAV rises 5.7 percent
November 10, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Land Securities H1 adjusted NAV rises 5.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc :

* Interim dividend up 3.2 percent to 16.3 pence per share

* “Land Securities continues to deliver right space at right time, and it’s paying off. Our retail portfolio is performing well and leasing levels in our London developments remain strong,” Chief Executive Robert Noel said.

* Outlook: There remains a relative shortage of prime office space to let and we expect rental values to continue to rise in near term.

* Group LTV ratio at 26.5 percent, based on adjusted net debt of £4.0bn

* Basic NAV per share 1,416p 1,343p up 5.4%

* Combined portfolio valued at £14.6bn, with a valuation surplus of 3.8%

* Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,367p 1,293p up 5.7%

* Total business return (dividends and adjusted diluted nav growth) of 7.0%

* Revenue profit £184.2m, up 8.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Barrington)

