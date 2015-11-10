BRIEF-BTG H1 revenue climbs 20 pct

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Btg Plc

* H1 revenue rose 20 percent to 229.6 million stg

* Operating profit before acquisition adjustments and reorganisation costs was £62.9m (h1 14/15: £56.8m)

* We have had a good first half, delivering double-digit revenue and contribution growth from our portfolio of products

* We are making good progress in implementing our growth strategy, reinvesting cash from our specialty pharmaceuticals and licensing businesses

* Contribution grew 18% to £94.4m (h1 14/15: £80.1m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)