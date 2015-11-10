FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Recipharm says prolongs contract with Daewoong pharmaceutical
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recipharm says prolongs contract with Daewoong pharmaceutical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ AB

* Says secures EUR 25 million contract for Erdosteine API with Daewoong Pharmaceutical

* Says Daewoong will annually purchase minimum API quantities of Erdosteine worth a total of about EUR 25 million from Edmond Pharma, a Recipharm Group company. In return, Daewoong has secured exclusive rights in Korea and Thailand to sell both the original product and to register and market all the new formulations, based on Erdosteine, which are currently under development at Edmond Pharma. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.