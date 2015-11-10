BRIEF-Recipharm says prolongs contract with Daewoong pharmaceutical

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ AB

* Says secures EUR 25 million contract for Erdosteine API with Daewoong Pharmaceutical

* Says Daewoong will annually purchase minimum API quantities of Erdosteine worth a total of about EUR 25 million from Edmond Pharma, a Recipharm Group company. In return, Daewoong has secured exclusive rights in Korea and Thailand to sell both the original product and to register and market all the new formulations, based on Erdosteine, which are currently under development at Edmond Pharma.