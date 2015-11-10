FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LPKG trims 2015 annual targets
November 10, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LPKG trims 2015 annual targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dgap

* lpkf announces slight downward revision of annual targets for 2015

* Revenue in first nine months remained below previous year’s figure of eur 79.4 million

* Ebit margin of -8.7% was considerably lower than in previous year (9.6%)

* Operating income (ebit) fell to eur -5.3 million

* Now expects consolidated revenue for full 2015 financial year to amount to eur 85 million - eur 90 million

* Ebit is expected to be negative in single-digit million range

* For 2016 financial year, management board expects revenue to increase to eur 100 million - eur 120 million

* 2016 ebit margin is expected to reach a positive single-digit figure

* In years to come, lpkf will once again aim for targets of average annual revenue growth of at least 10% and a double-digit ebit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

