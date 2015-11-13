BRIEF-Zeal Network 9-month net profit up at 8.2 mln euros

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zeal Network SE :

* Achieved strong earnings growth in the first nine months driven by a robust underlying performance

* 9-month net profit 8.2 million euros ($8.83 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBIT up 85.8 pct to 20.7 million euros

* Dividend pay-out expected to be at least 2.80 euros for 2016

* Reiterates its guidance from Sept. 2

* Consolidated revenue decreased to 51.9 million euros (prior year: 105.4 million euros) in first nine months