BRIEF-Frontline terminates long term charter for tanker Mindanao
November 13, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Frontline terminates long term charter for tanker Mindanao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Frontline :

* Says agreed with Ship Finance International Limited to terminate the long term charter for Suezmax tanker Mindanao

* Says will receive a compensation payment of approximately $3.3 million from Ship Finance for termination of current charter

* Following this termination, the number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 14 vessels, including 12 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

