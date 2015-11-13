BRIEF-Frontline terminates long term charter for tanker Mindanao

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Frontline :

* Says agreed with Ship Finance International Limited to terminate the long term charter for Suezmax tanker Mindanao

* Says will receive a compensation payment of approximately $3.3 million from Ship Finance for termination of current charter

* Following this termination, the number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 14 vessels, including 12 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)