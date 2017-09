Nov 13 (Reuters) - Telecity Group Plc

* Clearance for Equinix to acquire TelecityGroup

* Confirms that Equinix, Inc. has received phase I clearance from European Commission for its proposed acquisition of TelecityGroup.

* Now expects completion of acquisition by Equinix in early part of previously indicated H1 2016 period.