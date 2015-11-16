FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate Q3 EBIT up at EUR 30 mln
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 7:37 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate Q3 EBIT up at EUR 30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Significantly increases revenue in the first nine months of 2015

* 9-month gross rental income rises by 179 per cent to 152.1 million euros ($163 million)

* 9-month EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects improve by 296 per cent to 70.9 million euros

* 9-month funds from operations I grew by 266 per cent to 9.9 million euros

* In Q3 EBIT increased to 30 million euros(same period in 2014: 8 million euros)

* Gross rental income for FY 2015 is anticipated to be higher than expected totalling 210 million euros

* Confirms its target for reducing weighted average cost of debt (“WACD”) and improving financial structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.