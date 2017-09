Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc

* Maxus agrees to acquire Helder Marketing & Communicatie B.V. in Netherlands

* Helder's revenues for year ended 31 December 2014 were approximately eur 1.13 million with gross assets of approximately eur 1.14 million as at same date