BRIEF-Entra in exclusive negotiations to buy office part of Oslo City

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Says has together with a partner entered into exclusive negotiations with DnB Livsforsikring regarding the acquisition of 100 pct of the shares of Oslo City Kjøpesenter AS

* If the transaction is completed the property will be sectioned and Entra will own the office part and 50 pct of the parking basement, while the rest will be owned by the partner

* Total transaction price is estimated to around 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($576.57 million), while Entra’s part of transaction is estimated to around 1.7 billion crowns

* Parties expect to enter into a share purchase agreement and to complete transaction within year-end

($1 = 8.6720 Norwegian crowns)