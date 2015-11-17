FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Homeserve says confident of "good growth" for full year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Homeserve says confident of "good growth" for full year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.8 penceper share

* Positive start - full year on track for good growth

* Uk - solid start to year, ending period with 2.1m customers (hy15/fy15: 2.1m)

* Retention performance at 83% (hy15: 82%)

* Increased gas delivery capability, with recent acquisition of a heating business with over 150 engineers

* Usa - customer numbers up 24% to 2.1m

* France - customer numbers up 6%, ending period with 1.0m customers

* Spain - customer numbers up 11% to 1.1m with strong profit growth

* New markets - continued investment of up to £6m per year in italy and innovation initiatives

* At constant currency adjusted profit before tax would have been up 8% to £28.0m

* £99.4m special dividend paid in july 2015 with resulting increase in net debt

* Secured £50m medium-term funding via a private placement supplementing existing £300m facility

* We remain confident in our expectations of good growth for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
