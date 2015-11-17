BRIEF-Homeserve says confident of "good growth" for full year

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc
* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.8 penceper share
* Positive start - full year on track for good growth
* Uk - solid start to year, ending period with 2.1m customers (hy15/fy15: 2.1m)
* Retention performance at 83% (hy15: 82%)
* Increased gas delivery capability, with recent acquisition of a heating business with over 150 engineers
* Usa - customer numbers up 24% to 2.1m
* France - customer numbers up 6%, ending period with 1.0m customers
* Spain - customer numbers up 11% to 1.1m with strong profit growth
* New markets - continued investment of up to £6m per year in italy and innovation initiatives
* At constant currency adjusted profit before tax would have been up 8% to £28.0m
* £99.4m special dividend paid in july 2015 with resulting increase in net debt
* Secured £50m medium-term funding via a private placement supplementing existing £300m facility
* We remain confident in our expectations of good growth for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)