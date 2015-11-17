FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RIB Software slashes 2015 guidance on delayed deals
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 17, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RIB Software slashes 2015 guidance on delayed deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - RIB Software AG

* Status Phase III deals - lowering of forecast

* Neither expected total revenue projection (85-95 mln euros) nor total EBITDA projection (29-36 mln euros) forecasted for 2015 can be achieved

* Executive board now projects an adjusted total revenue between 78 mln and 86 mln euros and a total EBITDA between 22 mln and 30 mln euros for 2015

* Negotiations on signing respective Phase III deals remain to be promising and will be continued

* Based on today’s information a successful closure of those transactions until year end cannot be expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.