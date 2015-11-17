FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Germany's TLG to issue new shares to acquire properties
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Germany's TLG to issue new shares to acquire properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG

* TLG immobilien resolves on cash capital increase

* Increase represents an increase by approximately 10% of previous share capital

* New shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors through a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Placement will commence on November 17, 2015 and is expected to end on November 18, 2015

* Proceeds from cash capital increase will be used for acquisition of additional properties

* Commerzbank and UBS limited are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
