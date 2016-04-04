FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polymetal to buy gold deposit in Kazakhstan for $100 mln
April 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polymetal to buy gold deposit in Kazakhstan for $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Polymetal International Plc says:

* Polymetal has entered into a binding agreement with Kazzinc LTD, a subsidiary of Glencore Plc, for the acquisition of Orion Minerals LLP, the holding company for the Komarovskoye Gold Deposit in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

* The total consideration payable to Orion at completion is $100 million in cash, which will be satisfied from Polymetal’s existing cash balances and available credit facilities.

* In addition, Kazzinc will receive a deferred consideration linked to future production from the Komarovskoye and future gold price performance. The royalty will be calculated on a quarterly basis, payable at gold prices above $1,250 per ounce, and capped at a total consideration of $80 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

