BRIEF-Polymetal to buy gold deposit in Kazakhstan for $100 mln

April 4 (Reuters) - Polymetal International Plc says:

* Polymetal has entered into a binding agreement with Kazzinc LTD, a subsidiary of Glencore Plc, for the acquisition of Orion Minerals LLP, the holding company for the Komarovskoye Gold Deposit in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

* The total consideration payable to Orion at completion is $100 million in cash, which will be satisfied from Polymetal’s existing cash balances and available credit facilities.

In addition, Kazzinc will receive a deferred consideration linked to future production from the Komarovskoye and future gold price performance. The royalty will be calculated on a quarterly basis, payable at gold prices above $1,250 per ounce, and capped at a total consideration of $80 million.