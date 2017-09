April 4 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* Achieves revenue growth of approximately 9 pct in first half year 2015/16

* H1 revenue 542 million eur

* Currency-adjusted revenue growth amounted to approximately 5.5 pct

* Expects operating profit (EBIT) and earnings per share (EPS) to also rise above previous year’s period

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: