BRIEF-Wilex plans rights issue using authorised capital

April 4 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* Plans rights issue using authorised capital

* To increase company’s share capital using authorised capital from 10,679,292.00 euros by up to 2,248,272.00 euros to up to 12,927,564.00 euros by issuing up to 2,248,272 new no-par value shares

* Subscription price is fixed at 1.84 euro

* New shares will be offered to shareholders at a 19:4 ratio by means of an indirect subscription right by ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG

* Expected gross proceeds from rights issue of 4.13 million euros ($4.70 million)

* Subscription period will begin on April 8, 2016 and will end on April 22, 2016

* Plans to use proceeds to finance further development of platform technology for Antibody-Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATAC), to build own ATAC product pipeline against cancer diseases and to expand customer-specific research business