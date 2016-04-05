FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alstria Office issues bond with 500 mln eur nominal value
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alstria Office issues bond with 500 mln eur nominal value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit Ag

* adhoc: alstria office reit-ag issues additional corporate bond with a nominal value of eur 500,000,000

* Says issues additional corporate bond with a nominal value of eur 500,000,000

* Says final conditions will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding

* Says additional bond will also be issued with a denomination of eur 100,000

* Says bond is expected to receive a preliminary rating of ‘bbb’ from standard & poor’s and will be issued on or around april 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.