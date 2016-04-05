BRIEF-Alstria Office issues bond with 500 mln eur nominal value

April 5 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit Ag

* adhoc: alstria office reit-ag issues additional corporate bond with a nominal value of eur 500,000,000

* Says issues additional corporate bond with a nominal value of eur 500,000,000

* Says final conditions will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding

* Says additional bond will also be issued with a denomination of eur 100,000

* Says bond is expected to receive a preliminary rating of ‘bbb’ from standard & poor’s and will be issued on or around april 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)