BRIEF-Steilmann announces insolvency of corporate group companies
April 5, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steilmann announces insolvency of corporate group companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Steilmann SE :

* Insolvency of corporate group companies

* APANAGE Fashion Group GmbH as well as Klaus Steilmann GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft will immediately file for insolvency on grounds of illiquidity with respective local courts having jurisdiction over these

* Respective german subsidiaries of APANAGE Fashion Group GmbH and Klaus Steilmann GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft will likewise immediately file for insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

