April 5 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG

* Says places second corporate bond with a nominal value of 500 mln euros

* Places nominated, unsecured, fixed-rated bond with a nominal value of 500 mln euros and coupon of 2.125 pct

* Maturity of 7 years further improves Alstria’s balance sheet quality

* Order book was 10 times oversubscribed

