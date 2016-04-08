BRIEF-Plaza Centers says signed pre-agreement to sell plot in Greece

April 8 (Reuters) - Plaza Centers N.V. :

* Pre-Agreement to sell plot in Greece for 4.7 mln euros

* Has signed a binding pre-agreement to sell its development land in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, for eur 4.7 million

* Purchaser has placed a corporate guarantee to secure transaction for 10 pct of consideration.

* Upon completion of disposal 75 pct of net cash proceeds will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders.