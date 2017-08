July 13 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom says has bought 266,000 of own shares on Budapest bourse at 442 forints per share on July 12

* company owns 615,767 Magyar Telekom shares now

* bought shares for employee share programme Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)