BRIEF-Richter and Recordati sign license agreement for marketing cariprazine

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA

* Richter has signed exclusive license agreement with Recordati to commercialize cariprazine - statement

* License is for sale in Western Europe, Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey

* Cariprazine was launched in the United States in March 2016 under the trademark of VRAYLARTM for the treatment of both bipolar mania and schizophrenia

* Under the agreement Recordati will make upfront payment upon signature of the contract and further milestone payments depending on the progress of regulatory procedure and the commercialization of the product

* Richter to receive further sales related royalties following the launch of the product

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started the evaluation of Richter's marketing authorization application for cariprazine, an atypical antipsychotic, for the treatment of schizophrenia in March Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)