FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Richter and Recordati sign license agreement for marketing cariprazine
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 2, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Richter and Recordati sign license agreement for marketing cariprazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA

* Richter has signed exclusive license agreement with Recordati to commercialize cariprazine - statement

* License is for sale in Western Europe, Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey

* Cariprazine was launched in the United States in March 2016 under the trademark of VRAYLARTM for the treatment of both bipolar mania and schizophrenia

* Under the agreement Recordati will make upfront payment upon signature of the contract and further milestone payments depending on the progress of regulatory procedure and the commercialization of the product

* Richter to receive further sales related royalties following the launch of the product

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started the evaluation of Richter's marketing authorization application for cariprazine, an atypical antipsychotic, for the treatment of schizophrenia in March Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.