March 24 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Hungary’s Richter says proposes 72 forints ($0.2567) per share dividend on 2015 results

* Paid 33 forints per share on 2014 income

* Annual shareholders’ meeting due on April 26 Further company coverage: ($1 = 280.52 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)