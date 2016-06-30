BRIEF-Hungary's Richter to finance Finox deal from cash -CEO

June 30 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* To finance Finox acquisition from cash
* Finox closing will take place in July, to consolidate from H2 2016
* Finox sales from April 2015 to March 2016 close to 16 million euros
* Forecast on annual basis around 30 million euros for this calendar year
* Finox deal to add 15 million euros to Richter top line this year
* In 3 years' time we should be able to reach 80 million euros in global sales after Finox acquisition -Richter CEO
* Finox deal to boost earnings per share already in first year