a year ago
BRIEF-Hungary's Richter to finance Finox deal from cash -CEO
June 30, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hungary's Richter to finance Finox deal from cash -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* To finance Finox acquisition from cash

* Finox closing will take place in July, to consolidate from H2 2016

* Finox sales from April 2015 to March 2016 close to 16 million euros

* Forecast on annual basis around 30 million euros for this calendar year

* Finox deal to add 15 million euros to Richter top line this year

* In 3 years' time we should be able to reach 80 million euros in global sales after Finox acquisition -Richter CEO

* Finox deal to boost earnings per share already in first year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
