Aug 12 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank AG

* Hungary Economy Ministry says has closed deal to buy stake in Erste Bank local unit

* Hungary government, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development paid 38.9 billion forints ($139.89 million) each for 15-15 percent stakes in Erste Bank local unit Further company coverage: ($1 = 278.07 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)