7 months ago
BRIEF-Magyar Telekom to sell majority stake in Crnogorski Telekom to Hrvatski Telekom
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 10, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Magyar Telekom to sell majority stake in Crnogorski Telekom to Hrvatski Telekom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom says to sell majority stake in Crnogorski Telekom to Hrvatski Telekom

* Will sell its 76.53 percent stake in Crnogorski Telekom for EUR 123.5 million - statement

* Transaction to support dividend policy by accelerating reduction in net debt ratio - Magyar Telekom

* By end of March 2017, net debt ratio to be within the targeted range of 30-40 percent set out in dividend policy

* Transaction expected to close by end of January 2017

* Magyar Telekom reduces 2017 revenue guidance to HUF 560-570 billion from HUF 585-595 billion

* Also reduces EBITDA guidance to HUF 181-185 bln from HUF 189-193 bln Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

