Oct 27 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Harding Loevner LP's shareholding has increased to 5.03 percent after Oct. 21 transaction -Richter statement

* Harding Loevner LP's previous stake was 1.87 percent, or 3.49 million Richter shares according to Reuters data

* Financial details of transaction not disclosed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)