BRIEF-Hungary watchdog fines MTelekom $2.1 mln for misleading ads
January 19, 2017 / 10:50 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Hungary watchdog fines MTelekom $2.1 mln for misleading ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Hungarian competition watchdog GVH fines Magyar Telekom 600 million forints ($2.08 million) for misleading advertisements

* GVH says Magyar Telekom ads did not compare size of its high-speed mobile internet (4G) network objectively to those of other competitors

* Watchdog takes issue with use of campaigns using “the largest 4G network” slogan

* Magyar Telekom cannot comment immediately on competition watchdog fine -spokeswoman

* Magyar Telekom shares down 0.6 pct, underperform Further company coverage:

$1 = 288.95 forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto

