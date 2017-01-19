BRIEF-Hungary watchdog fines MTelekom $2.1 mln for misleading ads

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Hungarian competition watchdog GVH fines Magyar Telekom 600 million forints ($2.08 million) for misleading advertisements
* GVH says Magyar Telekom ads did not compare size of its high-speed mobile internet (4G) network objectively to those of other competitors
* Watchdog takes issue with use of campaigns using “the largest 4G network” slogan
* Magyar Telekom cannot comment immediately on competition watchdog fine -spokeswoman
* Magyar Telekom shares down 0.6 pct, underperform Further company coverage:
$1 = 288.95 forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto