#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

German finmin-No guarantees Greek aid package will work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - There are no guarantees that a new aid package for Greece will work and Germany may in the future again have to consider aid for the country, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German lawmakers in a letter, but he asked them nonetheless to support the package in a parliamentary vote on Monday.

“There are no guarantees that the chosen path will lead to success. It is also possibly not the last time that the German parliament will have to consider financial aid to Greece,” he said in a letter made available to Reuters.

“Because I am convinced that the agreed path... is the most likely to lead to success and is therefore a justifiable one, I ask for your support for this package.”

