German Finmin-Chances for success of Greek bailout prevail

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday it could not be ruled out that Greece may need further financial aid before 2020, but that a second bailout package to save the cash-strapped country ensured the chances of success prevailed.

“The package has a three year duration. Therefore we cannot rule out that there may be further needs after this period and before 2020.”

The German parliament is expected to approve the second Greek bailout on Monday, although it is not yet clear whether Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition will win the vote without relying on support from the opposition.