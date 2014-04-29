German ministry says extra C02 cuts needed to meet 2020 goal

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany would have to lower its total CO2 emissions by 87-136 million tonnes more than currently projected to meet the target of a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2020, according to an environment ministry proposal seen by Reuters.

The energy sector would have to cut emissions by an extra 40-65 million tonnes and industry by 15-20 million tonnes, it said, adding that this could be achieved by cutting overcapacity in thermal fuel plants and increasing reliance on relatively low-carbon gas-to-power generation.

Germany reduced CO2 emissions by 25 percent between 1990 and 2012, which would put it on target for a reduction of 33 percent by 2020 - seven percentage points behind target. (Reporting by Marcus Wacket; Writing by Stephen Brown)