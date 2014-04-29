FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German ministry says extra C02 cuts needed to meet 2020 goal
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

German ministry says extra C02 cuts needed to meet 2020 goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany would have to lower its total CO2 emissions by 87-136 million tonnes more than currently projected to meet the target of a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2020, according to an environment ministry proposal seen by Reuters.

The energy sector would have to cut emissions by an extra 40-65 million tonnes and industry by 15-20 million tonnes, it said, adding that this could be achieved by cutting overcapacity in thermal fuel plants and increasing reliance on relatively low-carbon gas-to-power generation.

Germany reduced CO2 emissions by 25 percent between 1990 and 2012, which would put it on target for a reduction of 33 percent by 2020 - seven percentage points behind target. (Reporting by Marcus Wacket; Writing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.