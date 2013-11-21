New German coalition would extend offshore wind support-negotiators

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A new German coalition government of conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) would aim to improve support for offshore wind parks, Peter Altmaier, a senior conservative politician who is in talks on environment and energy policies said on Thursday.

He said a degression model, under which wind farm operators can obtain financial help faster in the early years of a park’s development, would be extended until 2019.

Such a move would give much-needed momentum to the process of getting wind parks up and running.

SPD negotiator Stephan Weil added that investments of 12 billion euros would be freed up. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers)