Greek "fiscal gap" has narrowed to 1 bln eur, finmin says
November 25, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Greek "fiscal gap" has narrowed to 1 bln eur, finmin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders are narrowing their differences over the country’s 2014 budget, Greece’s Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.

Athens and its lenders are still at odds over whether debt-laden Greece will miss its fiscal targets for 2014. The lenders’ representatives were estimating earlier this month that, on current fiscal policies, Athens would miss its 2014 budget targets by about 2 billion euros.

But Stournaras said on Monday that ongoing negotiations and new tax revenue data have reduced that shortfall to about 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

“We are looking for 1 billion euros,” he said in an interview on private television station Mega. “They (the lenders) have come down from 3 (billion) and I went up from 500 (million),” he added.

