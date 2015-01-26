FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German govt forecasts 3.6 percent increase in exports in 2015 and 4.1 percent increase in imports - draft of govt economic forecast
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

German govt forecasts 3.6 percent increase in exports in 2015 and 4.1 percent increase in imports - draft of govt economic forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The German government forecasts a 3.6 percent increase in exports in 2015 and a 4.1 percent increase in imports, according to a draft of the government’s economic outlook -- slightly less than it had previously forecast for the new year.

The report also predicted a fall in unemployment during 2015.

At the time of its last forecasts last autumn, Berlin had predicted an export rise of 4.1 percent and import increase of 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.