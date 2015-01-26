German govt forecasts 3.6 percent increase in exports in 2015 and 4.1 percent increase in imports - draft of govt economic forecast

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The German government forecasts a 3.6 percent increase in exports in 2015 and a 4.1 percent increase in imports, according to a draft of the government’s economic outlook -- slightly less than it had previously forecast for the new year.

The report also predicted a fall in unemployment during 2015.

At the time of its last forecasts last autumn, Berlin had predicted an export rise of 4.1 percent and import increase of 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson)