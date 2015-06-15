FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece tragedy needs to be avoided, German CDU general secretary says
June 15, 2015 / 11:59 AM / 2 years ago

Greece tragedy needs to be avoided, German CDU general secretary says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - The general secretary of Germany’s conservative Christian Democrats, Peter Tauber, said on Monday he hoped there would not be a tragic ending to the Greece debt crisis.

“The situation is serious and everyone needs to make their contribution so that this doesn’t end up as a tragedy,” Tauber, who is Chancellor Angela Merkel’s deputy party leader, told reporters.

“We’re counting on European solidarity. But that is based upon previously reached agreements being respected.”

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel

