BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus says 2015 dividend to equal 50 pct of profit
December 10, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus says 2015 dividend to equal 50 pct of profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Amadeus It Holding Sa

* Spain’s Amadeus says board agrees to maintain policy for 2015 of paying out between 40 and 50 percent of consolidated profit in dividends.

* Says will pay 2015 interim dividend of 0.34 euros per share, equivalent to 50 percent of consolidated profit, payable Jan. 28.

* Board reiterates commitment to maintain goal of a capital structure with net debt of between 1.0 and 1.5 times EBITDA.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
