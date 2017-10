Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Sees 2012 net profit rising 15 percent in line with revenue growth as demand rises, President Teerapong Chansiri told reporters.

* Expects revenue to rise at least 15 percent in 2012.

* Plans to raise export prices 2-4 percent this year due to higher costs. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)