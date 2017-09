July 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Shares of Thai Union Frozen Products fell as much as 8 percent to 18.4 baht, the lowest since October 30, 2014.

* The company said it had suspended its public share offering plan. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Orathai Sriring)