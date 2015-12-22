FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai AIS aims to maintain leading position in mobile market
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 22, 2015 / 7:06 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Thai AIS aims to maintain leading position in mobile market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Advanced Info Service Pcl :

* The country’s biggest mobile phone operator aims to maintain leading position in mobile market, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuttiwong said in a statement.

* Says has agreed with state-run TOT to add more spectrum.

* Says has options to preserve financial flexibility for other future investment.

* Says will allow customers to swap old handsets with new low cost smartphones

* Says will aggressively move 2G customers to 3G and 4G networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
