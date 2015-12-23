FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Bangchak to increase refining capacity to 140,000 bpd in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* The oil refiner plans to increase refining capacity to 140,000 barrels per day over next five years (2016-2020) from 120,000, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach said in a statement.

* Says expects average refining margin of $6-$7 per barrel over the next five years.

* Says aims to generate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 12.6 billion baht ($349.4 million) in 2016 versus 16 billion baht seen in 2015.

* Says plans to invest 23 billion baht in renewable energy and petroleum exploration and production. Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 36.0600 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring)

