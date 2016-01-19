FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Pruksa aims for 2016 revenue growth of 10.6 pct on year
January 19, 2016 / 4:03 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Pruksa aims for 2016 revenue growth of 10.6 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thai Pruksa Real Estate’s President and CEO Thongma Vijitpongpun said in a statement:

* Says aims for 2016 revenue of 52 billion baht ($1.43 billion), up 10.6 percent on year

* Says aims for 2016 presales of 51 billion baht, up 20.3 percent

* Says plans to launch 60-65 new housing projects worth a combined 50-54 bilion baht

* Sees overall market value of real estate in Bangkok and surrounding provinces grow 5-10 percent in 2016, worth about 392 billion baht

* Says company plans to spend 14 billion baht to buy land in 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.2700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
