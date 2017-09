BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thai Sansiri Pcl :

* Says expects 2015 revenue to hit record high of 38 billion baht ($1.05 billion)

* Aims for 2016 revenue of about 36 billion baht, it says

* Plans to launch 21 new projects this year worth about 50.5 billion baht, company says

* Aims for 42 bln baht worth of presales in 2016 - Thai Sansiri Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.2500 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)