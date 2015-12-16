FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai 4G auction attracts bids at $2.24 bln, bidding continues
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 16, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai 4G auction attracts bids at $2.24 bln, bidding continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)

* Thailand’s 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 80.47 billion baht ($2.24 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator NBTC showed

* Bidding price at 40.23 billion baht per licence versus base price of 12.86 billion baht

* Bidding continues until 1400 GMT unless they get winners Further company coverage:

$1 = 35.9700 baht Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
