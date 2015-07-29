BRIEF-WHA Corp to offer to buy remaining Hemaraj shares from market at 4.4 baht each

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s WHA Corporation :

* WHA Corp unit WHA Venture Holding Co Ltd to offer to buy remaining shares of Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl from market at 4.4 baht each

* WHA Corp board has approved delisting of Hemaraj shares

* WHA plans to issue 1.31 billion warrants for free to existing shareholders at a ratio of 10 shares for one warrant

* WHA holds 92.88 pct in Hemaraj as of July 22