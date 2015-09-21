BRIEF-Thai Sahaviriya Steel says creditors agree to restructure debt

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thai Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl :

* Says three creditors agree to restructure debts

* Says debt to three creditors worth 50 billion baht ($1.40 billion)

* Says debt to Siam Commercial bank worth 22 billion baht, Krung Thai Bank 22 billion baht and Tisco Bank 4.4 billion baht

* Says loan related to SSI UK worth $790 million or 28 billion baht

* Says more than 50 billion baht debt to be restructured

* Says considers several debt restructuring options, including capital raising and selling assets in UK