BRIEF-Thai Sahaviriya Steel says creditors agree to restructure debt
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Sahaviriya Steel says creditors agree to restructure debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thai Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl :

* Says three creditors agree to restructure debts

* Says debt to three creditors worth 50 billion baht ($1.40 billion)

* Says debt to Siam Commercial bank worth 22 billion baht, Krung Thai Bank 22 billion baht and Tisco Bank 4.4 billion baht

* Says loan related to SSI UK worth $790 million or 28 billion baht

* Says more than 50 billion baht debt to be restructured

* Says considers several debt restructuring options, including capital raising and selling assets in UK Source text for Eikon: ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.74 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

