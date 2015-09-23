FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai LPN Development says will meet 2015 revenue target
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai LPN Development says will meet 2015 revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s LPN Development Pcl :

* The condominium developer expects to meet this year’s revenue target of 16 billion baht ($442.36 million), Managing Director Opas Sripayak told reporters.

* It aims for a 10 percent growth in revenue in 2016.

* Only six new projects worth about 10 billion baht will be launched this year versus 10-12 projects planned earlier.

* Presales this year would be about 17 billion baht, below target of 20 billion baht because of lower-than-expected new projects.

* It would spend about 1 billion baht on land purchase this year versus a target of 4 billion baht ($1 = 36.1700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.