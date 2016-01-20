FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Land & Houses plans to invest 14 bln baht in 2016
January 20, 2016 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Land & Houses plans to invest 14 bln baht in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Land & Houses Pcl said in statement

* Plans to invest 14 billion baht ($385.78 million) this year, half for land purchases and the rest for property for rent.

* Plans to issue up to 12 billion baht of bonds this year.

* Aims for presales of 28 billion baht this year, up 13.4 percent from 2015

* Plans to open new 14 projects worth 23.5 billion baht this year. ($1 = 36.29 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Orathai Sriring)

