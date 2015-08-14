FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Details of India central bank's Aug 14 bond auction
August 14, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Details of India central bank's Aug 14 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India

* RBI accepts 33 bids for 19.79 billion rupees out of 165 bids for 86.03 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 42.03 percent on 8 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 67 bids for 59.80 billion rupees out of 215 bids for 161.70 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 50.21 percent on 18 bids at 2025 bond auction

* RBI accepts 25 bids for 29.86 billion rupees out of 157 bids for 118.60 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 10.17 percent on 5 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 82 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 132 bids for 74.61 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 49.83 percent on 5 bids at 2045 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1NueX4B Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)

